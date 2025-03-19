March is Women’s History Month—a time to recognize women who have shaped history and paved the way for the future. And the Daughters of Greatness series, from the Muhammad Ali Center, honors women changemakers from around the globe. We’ll learn more about the program and its honorees.

Guests:

Erin Herbert, Senior Vice President of Operations, Muhammad Ali Center

On Track: Daughters of Greatness Listen

If you have a topic you’d like to hear about on the show, call or text 502-814-TALK, or send an email to ontrack@lpm.org.

