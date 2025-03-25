© 2025 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical
On Track

On Track Faith & Food Week: Passover

Published March 25, 2025 at 6:00 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

"We use the food and its symbolism to help us tell the story."

It’s Lent, Ramadan and soon it’ll be Passover; all observances that involve prayer, fasting and of course, delicious meals. So this week, we're exploring faith and food traditions. On this episode, we learn about the Passover seder, with The Bluegrass Schmooze co-host Rabbi Ben Freed. He shares his advice for hosting a seder, and how food traditions help tell the story of the exodus of the Jewish people from Egypt, after decades of enslavement.

On Track: Passover

If you have a topic you’d like to hear about on the show, call or text 502-814-TALK, or send an email to ontrack@lpm.org.

On Track