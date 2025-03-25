On Track Faith & Food Week: Passover

It’s Lent, Ramadan and soon it’ll be Passover; all observances that involve prayer, fasting and of course, delicious meals. So this week, we're exploring faith and food traditions. On this episode, we learn about the Passover seder, with The Bluegrass Schmooze co-host Rabbi Ben Freed. He shares his advice for hosting a seder, and how food traditions help tell the story of the exodus of the Jewish people from Egypt, after decades of enslavement.

