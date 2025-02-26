On Track: How do you say Lou-uh-vull?

Everyone in Louisville knows there’s a right and a wrong way to say the name of our city. So then why are there so many different ways to pronounce it? And how did it evolve this way? On this episode, we’ll talk with University of Kentucky linguistics professor Jennifer Cramer about the many ways to say Louisville, and how language can become a stand-in for identity, and belonging.

