On Track

On Track: Why is it so hard (and important) to make friends?

Published February 12, 2025 at 6:00 PM EST
Experts say loneliness is an epidemic — so what's the treatment?

Experts have called it an epidemic. Not of some new virus, but loneliness. On this episode, we learn about the challenges of forming friendships, especially as we get older. And talk about about the mental health benefits of making connections. Our guests are Hannah Brosnan, Executive Director of Mental Health America of Kentucky, and friendship researcher Jeffrey Hall, Director of the Relationships and Technology lab at the University of Kansas.

On Track