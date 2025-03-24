© 2025 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical
On Track

On Track Faith & Food Week: Lent

Published March 24, 2025 at 6:02 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

"For us, it’s a season of prayer, fasting and almsgiving."

It’s Lent, Ramadan and soon it’ll be Passover; all observances that involve prayer, fasting and of course, delicious meals. So this week, “On Track” explores faith and food traditions. On this episode, Father Bill Hammer joins us to explain the significance of giving up things we love during Lent, and the origins of the beloved Catholic fish fry.

On Track: Lent and Fish Fries

If you have a topic you’d like to hear about on the show, call or text 502-814-TALK, or send an email to ontrack@lpm.org.

On Track