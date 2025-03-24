On Track Faith & Food Week: Lent

It’s Lent, Ramadan and soon it’ll be Passover; all observances that involve prayer, fasting and of course, delicious meals. So this week, “On Track” explores faith and food traditions. On this episode, Father Bill Hammer joins us to explain the significance of giving up things we love during Lent, and the origins of the beloved Catholic fish fry.

On Track: Lent and Fish Fries Listen

