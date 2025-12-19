KyCIR podcast sparks questions about evidence in educator rape cases

In court Friday, an attorney for former Louisville educator and coach Ronnie Stoner said reporting in a podcast from the Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting raises questions about whether prosecutors have turned over sufficient evidence in the child sex abuse case against Stoner and his twin brother.

Ronnie and Donnie Stoner, both former educators and football coaches, are facing 52 counts related to the alleged sexual abuse of four girls in their care going back to 2005.

Both brothers have pleaded not guilty to all counts.

Dig, season 3: “The Girls,” which aired in November, uncovered 18 years of allegations against Ronnie and Donnie Stoner through interviews with six alleged survivors, public documents and private records maintained by alleged survivors, including a 2021 phone call between Ronnie Stoner and Alyssa Foster. Foster told KyCIR Ronnie sexually abused her when she was his 13-year-old student at Newburg Middle School.

Greg Simms, attorney for Ronnie Stoner, said statements alleged victims made to the media, “particularly” KyCIR’s podcast Dig, shows there is “significant documentary evidence,” medical records, messages and recorded phone calls that the defense does not have.

“We need to get anything that [the alleged victims have] given to any government entity that’s been recorded,” Simms told Jefferson County Circuit Court Judge Mitch Perry.

“If they are not in possession of those recordings, they need to let us know when the statement was made, who it was made to and everything that we need so that we can obtain those statements,” Simms said.

State law requires prosecutors to turn over the evidence they have, including potentially exculpatory evidence, to the defense ahead of trial through a process called discovery. Prosecutors provided the first round of discovery in August. That included statements from alleged victims, police investigatory files, reports to Child Protective Services, medical records and other documents.

Assistant Commonwealth Prosecutor Morgan Profumo said her office is still processing additional evidence, and still needed to meet with the Louisville Metro Police Department’s digital forensics team.

“The commonwealth is very serious and takes its discovery obligations very seriously, and so we will turn over anything that we do have in our possession and we are making efforts to obtain everything that does exist,” Profumo said.

Profumo also told Perry that Zach Kilgore, a third man indicted with the Stoners, was still on the run.

Kilgore is accused of raping 17-year-old Alexis Crook in 2007, along with the Stoners. Crook said an officer with LMPD’s fugitive unit told her Kilgore evaded police twice in Louisville since a warrant went out for his arrest.

Crook said she is worried for her safety, noting Kilgore’s violent history. He was convicted of facilitation to manslaughter in 2012 for a 2009 shooting that killed two people.

Ronnie and Donnie Stoner have both been on home incarceration without work release since August, after a grand jury indicted them . Ronnie was terminated from his position as a JCPS safety administrator in September for failing to report to work. He had been reassigned to a role without student contact since Foster went public with her allegations in the summer of 2023.

In addition to the allegations from Foster and Crook, Ronnie is accused of sexually abusing his own daughter, Aryalle Stoner, and two other former students who say they went to school administrators about Ronnie attempting to sexually abuse them, but that he kept his position.

Donnie remained employed by JCPS for more than a year after he was arrested and charged for allegedly abusing his 17-year-old student, Abbie Jones, in 2023. Records show he was reassigned to a role without student contact, and then took a medical leave through November 2024. JCPS terminated Donnie from his job as a teacher in March 2025 for failing to return from that medical leave. His attorney said he found work as a truck driver before the grand jury brought the additional charges this summer involving alleged abuse of Crook, and he was placed on home incarceration.