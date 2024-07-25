Longleash and Igor Santos on the next New Lens

The piano trio Longleash returns to New Lens on August 4th at 7pm here at Louisville Public Media for a concert featuring the music commissioned by the trio from composers Katherine Balch and Igor Santos.

Santos will also perform his solo piano work "offering," written while the composer was the Samuel Barber Rome Prize Fellow in 2022.

New Lens is free and open-to-the-public. Members can reserve a seat here.

Again, this particular New Lens is at LPM at 619 S. Fourth Street. Seating begins at 6:30pm.