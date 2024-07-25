© 2024 Louisville Public Media

Longleash and Igor Santos on the next New Lens

Louisville Public Media | By Daniel Gilliam
Published July 25, 2024 at 1:43 PM EDT
Members of the group Longleash: Pala Garcia, John Popham, and Alexa Stier
Longleash

The piano trio Longleash returns to New Lens on August 4th at 7pm here at Louisville Public Media for a concert featuring the music commissioned by the trio from composers Katherine Balch and Igor Santos.

Santos will also perform his solo piano work "offering," written while the composer was the Samuel Barber Rome Prize Fellow in 2022.

New Lens is free and open-to-the-public. Members can reserve a seat here.

Again, this particular New Lens is at LPM at 619 S. Fourth Street. Seating begins at 6:30pm.
Daniel Gilliam
Daniel Gilliam is Program Director for LPM Classical. Email Daniel at dgilliam@lpm.org.
