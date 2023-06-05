Phelps plays Rzewski on New Lens

Matthew Phelps, piano

The fifth season of New Lens kicks off Sunday June 11th with a truly monumental work by Frederic Rzewski. Pianist Matt Phelps (yes, husband to our very own Colleen Phelps!) brings the rarely performed "The People United Will Never Be Deafeated!" a set of 36 variations on the Chilean protest song "¡El pueblo unido jamás será vencido!" by Sergio Ortega and Quilapayún. The original song was written in 1970 as a unifying anthem to the working-class who elected Salvador Allende to the presidency.

New Lens is free and ticketless, but if you're a member of LPM, you can reserve a seat by contacting Membership at (502) 814-6565 or email membership@lpm.org. Doors open at 6:30pm, but come early grab a drink and/or dinner at Proof on Main, and check out the current artwork on display.