90.5 WUOL Presents 2023 New Lens Concert Series

90.5 WUOL Classical Louisville is proud to continue a collaboration with 21c Museum Hotel to present the 2023 season of the New Lens concert series, continuing its exploration of diverse and intriguing sounds and ideas in new music, art and society. The first concert is June 11 at 7 p.m.

Now in its fifth season, New Lens will open with Nashville-based pianist Matt Phelps playing Frederic Rzewski's monumental "The People United Will Never Be Defeated!", an hour-long set of variations on the Chilean protest anthem "¡El pueblo unido jamás será vencido!". Future programs will include Shawn Jaeger presenting the full premiere of "Hi, Chuck," a conversation between mother and son built from a cassette tape recorded in 1990; the Louisville intercultural ensemble Saw Peep, and Nashville contemporary music ensemble Intersection.

Attendees are encouraged to arrive early, grab a cocktail and view the current exhibitions at 21c Louisville or visit Proof on Main to enjoy some culinary artistry. Seating opens at 6:30 p.m. and the program begins at 7 p.m. Concerts will be held in the museum’s atrium.

New Lens is free and open to the public. Reservations are not required, but it is recommended to arrive early. There is limited reserved seating for LPM members, who will be invited by email.

“This fifth season of New Lens brings some unique performances to Louisville and the region,” WUOL Program Director Daniel Gilliam said. “We’re keeping a strong relationship with our neighbors in Nashville, following up with Shawn Jaeger for a full performance of his deeply personal ‘Hi, Chuck,’ and exploring the rich history and geography of music with Saw Peep.”

Full Schedule :

June 11: Matt Phelps

Aug. 13: Shawn Jaeger

Oct. 8: Intersection

Nov. 12: Saw Peep

Support for New Lens comes from The Snowy Owl Foundation.