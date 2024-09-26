© 2024 Louisville Public Media

New Lens presents the PUBLIQuartet at 21c Museum Hotel

Louisville Public Media | By Daniel Gilliam
Published September 26, 2024 at 3:20 PM EDT
The four members of the PUBLIQuartet holding their instruments
PUBLIQuartet

PUBLIQuartet brings their program "What is American" to the next New Lens at 21c Museum Hotel on November 3rd at 7pm. The New York City-based string quartet's program "explores the resonance between contemporary, blues, jazz, free and rock-inflected music - all of which trace their roots back to the Black and Indigenous music that inspired Dvořák’s “American” String Quartet." They'll improvise within the Czech composer's opus 96 (written while living in the US), improvise on tunes from Fats Waller and Ornette Coleman, and play Vijay Iyer's "Dig the Say" from 2012.

New Lens is free and open-to-the-public. Watch this post for info on how to reserve a seat as a member of Louisville Public Media.
Daniel Gilliam
Daniel Gilliam is Program Director for LPM Classical. Email Daniel at dgilliam@lpm.org.
See stories by Daniel Gilliam

