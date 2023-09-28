Nashville's Intersection brings sweet music to New Lens

Led by Kelly Corcoran, a frequent guest conductor in Louisville, the Nashville-based ensemble Intersection will present some chamber music from recent Louisville Orchestra Creator Corps composer TJ Cole, a work inspired by chocolate by Maxime Goulet (with chocolates from Art Eatables!), Angélica Negrón's "Bubblegum Grass and Peppermint Field" and more. October 8 at 7pm, at 21c Museum Hotel.

LPM Members can reserve a seat here.

Support for New Lens comes from Copper & Kings, the Snowy Owl Foundation, and 21c Museum Hotel.