Violinist Caitlian Edwards and pianist John Bitoy perform on the next New Lens

Louisville Public Media | By Daniel Gilliam
Published November 19, 2024 at 4:13 PM EST
John Bitoy wearing sunglasses and wearing black. Caitlin Edwards holding her violin wearing a white jacket with interesting designs
Edwards: Orel Chollette
John Bitoy & Caitlin Edwards

Violinist Caitlin Edwards and pianist John Bitoy will close out New Lens for 2024 with works by Florence Price, Irene Britton Smith, Samuel Coleridge-Taylor, and some of Edwards' own music from her 2021 album "Exhale." Her music blends classical, gospel, R&B, neo-soul, jazz, and hip-hop. Check out some of her work below!

December 8, 2024 at 7 p.m. at 21c Museum Hotel.

New Lens is free and open-to-the-public. There is limited, reserved seating for members. For questions about reserved seating call 502-814-6565 or email membership@lpm.org.
Daniel Gilliam
Daniel Gilliam is Program Director for LPM Classical. Email Daniel at dgilliam@lpm.org.
Support for New Lens comes from LPM members, Copper & Kings, 21c Museum Hotel and the Snowy Owl Foundation.

