Violinist Caitlian Edwards and pianist John Bitoy perform on the next New Lens
Violinist Caitlin Edwards and pianist John Bitoy will close out New Lens for 2024 with works by Florence Price, Irene Britton Smith, Samuel Coleridge-Taylor, and some of Edwards' own music from her 2021 album "Exhale." Her music blends classical, gospel, R&B, neo-soul, jazz, and hip-hop. Check out some of her work below!
December 8, 2024 at 7 p.m. at 21c Museum Hotel.
New Lens is free and open-to-the-public. There is limited, reserved seating for members. For questions about reserved seating call 502-814-6565 or email membership@lpm.org.