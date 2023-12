Our next season of New Lens is right around the corner, with a concert from the Carr-Petrova Duo on January 21st at 7pm, 21c Museum Hotel. They'll play music from their newest project "HERS." New Lens concerts are free, but members can reserve seats. We'll open the doors at 6:30pm, check out the art, and grab a drink from our cash bar in the artium.

Support for New Lens comes from the Snowy Owl Foundation