Music from Mongolia, Azerbaijan, Turkey and more on New Lens

On the last New Lens of the year (November 12, we'll welcome Saw Peep, an intercultural ensemble led by Jon Silpayamanant. They'll play music by Göksel Baktagir, Ezra Escobar, Meena Khan Atif, Fikrət Əmirov, Byambasuren Sharav, and Silpayamanant.

New Lens is free and open-to-the-public, but LPM members can reserve a seat here. We'll open the doors at 6:30pm so you can grab a cocktail in the downstairs, cash bar before the show at 7pm at 21c Museum Hotel.

New Lens is supported by Copper & Kings and the Snowy Owl Foundation.

