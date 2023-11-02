© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Music from Mongolia, Azerbaijan, Turkey and more on New Lens

Louisville Public Media | By Daniel Gilliam
Published November 2, 2023 at 9:34 AM EDT
Saw Peep, a musical ensemble, performing with drums and singing
Saw Peep

On the last New Lens of the year (November 12, we'll welcome Saw Peep, an intercultural ensemble led by Jon Silpayamanant. They'll play music by Göksel Baktagir, Ezra Escobar, Meena Khan Atif, Fikrət Əmirov, Byambasuren Sharav, and Silpayamanant.

New Lens is free and open-to-the-public, but LPM members can reserve a seat here. We'll open the doors at 6:30pm so you can grab a cocktail in the downstairs, cash bar before the show at 7pm at 21c Museum Hotel.

New Lens is supported by Copper & Kings and the Snowy Owl Foundation.
Classical
Daniel Gilliam
Daniel Gilliam is Program Director for LPM Classical. Email Daniel at dgilliam@lpm.org.
See stories by Daniel Gilliam

