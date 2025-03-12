© 2025 Louisville Public Media

The Innocents on New Lens

Louisville Public Media | By Daniel Gilliam
Published March 12, 2025 at 10:20 AM EDT
Allen Otte and John Lane holding hammers, performing their work The Innocents
Eric Bronson/Eric Bronson, Michigan Photography, UM
/
Michigan Photography
The Innocents featuring Allen Otte and John Lane

According to the Georgia Innocence Project, 4-6% of convictions in the US are of people who are actually innocent. In Kentucky, there are an average of 1.2 exonerations each year, each having served on average 15 years in prison before they were proven innocent.

The Innocents, a performance art work created by Allen Otte and John Lane, is working to bring more attention to the people's lives impacted by wrongful convictions.

The Innocents, a performance art work created by Allen Otte and John Lane, is working to bring more attention to the people's lives impacted by wrongful convictions.

You can experience this powerful work on the next New Lens, April 6 at 7pm, at 21c Museum Hotel. New Lens is free and open-to-the-public. There is limited, reserved seating for members.
Classical New Lens
Daniel Gilliam
Daniel Gilliam is Program Director for LPM Classical. Email Daniel at dgilliam@lpm.org.
