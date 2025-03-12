The Innocents on New Lens

According to the Georgia Innocence Project, 4-6% of convictions in the US are of people who are actually innocent. In Kentucky, there are an average of 1.2 exonerations each year, each having served on average 15 years in prison before they were proven innocent.

The Innocents, a performance art work created by Allen Otte and John Lane, is working to bring more attention to the people's lives impacted by wrongful convictions.

You can experience this powerful work on the next New Lens, April 6 at 7pm, at 21c Museum Hotel. New Lens is free and open-to-the-public. There is limited, reserved seating for members. For questions about reserved seating call 502-814-6565 or email membership@lpm.org.