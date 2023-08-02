© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical
Classical

An audio diary becomes multimedia performance on New Lens

Louisville Public Media | By Daniel Gilliam
Published August 2, 2023 at 5:00 AM EDT
Composer Shawn Jaeger wearing a blue suit, sitting in a chair
Arthur Moeller
/
shawnjaeger.com/
Shawn Jaeger

Our next New Lens is a return guest, Shawn Jaeger, who presented a version of "Hi, Chuck" at 21c Museum Hotel in August of 2021. Here's what Shawn says about the work:

In 1990, my mother recorded herself talking on a portable cassette machine as she drove home from work. Hi, Chuck is an exploration of her tape, which took on added significance after she died, unexpectedly, in 2002. It’s a musical memoir—somewhere between a pop album and an episode of This American Life. In it, I listen to the tape, talk and play violin, and transform bits of my mother’s speech to make a range of musical sounds—snare drums, organs, etc. What first seems journalistic becomes increasingly vulnerable as the story unfolds; talking about becomes talking with. In the process, I contemplate my relationship with my mother as well as social issues she observed in her work in education.

Our New Lens concerts are free at 21c Museum Hotel, and start at 7 p.m., but we'll let you grab a seat starting at 6:30 p.m. Members of LPM can reserve a seat by contacting membership by email or calling (502) 814-6565.

Tags
Classical New LensShawn Jaeger
Daniel Gilliam
Daniel Gilliam is Program Director for LPM Classical. Email Daniel at dgilliam@lpm.org.
See stories by Daniel Gilliam
Related Content

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – readers like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.