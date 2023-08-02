An audio diary becomes multimedia performance on New Lens

Our next New Lens is a return guest, Shawn Jaeger, who presented a version of "Hi, Chuck" at 21c Museum Hotel in August of 2021. Here's what Shawn says about the work:

In 1990, my mother recorded herself talking on a portable cassette machine as she drove home from work. Hi, Chuck is an exploration of her tape, which took on added significance after she died, unexpectedly, in 2002. It’s a musical memoir—somewhere between a pop album and an episode of This American Life. In it, I listen to the tape, talk and play violin, and transform bits of my mother’s speech to make a range of musical sounds—snare drums, organs, etc. What first seems journalistic becomes increasingly vulnerable as the story unfolds; talking about becomes talking with. In the process, I contemplate my relationship with my mother as well as social issues she observed in her work in education.

Our New Lens concerts are free at 21c Museum Hotel, and start at 7 p.m., but we'll let you grab a seat starting at 6:30 p.m. Members of LPM can reserve a seat by contacting membership by email or calling (502) 814-6565.