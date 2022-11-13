In Conversation
There’s a lot going on in Louisville, and WFPL’s In Conversation with Rick Howlett gives people a platform to talk — both to each other, and with the larger community — about the biggest issues facing our city, state and region. Live at 11 a.m. every Friday on 89.3 WFPL. Miss the show? Listen here as a weekly podcast.
-
The consequences of hate speechRecently in Kentucky, we’ve seen how hate speech can lead to real consequences. In Louisville, some called for a boycott against restaurants co-owned by Fernando Martinez, after he shared homophobic Facebook posts making fun of the attack on Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi. And at the University of Kentucky, a student was expelled and banned from campus after attacking a Black student while repeatedly calling her the n-word. This week, on “In Conversation,” we talked to experts to unpack the legal and business ramifications of engaging in hate speech, and the psychological toll it takes to be on the receiving end of it.
-
Stay out of the red this holiday seasonWhether you’re talking turkey or planning for a plant-based feast, putting a holiday meal on the table costs more than it used to. How do you save cash and spend wisely during the holiday season as creeping inflation and higher prices strain budgets? Host Rick Howlett spoke to financial experts to for an overview of how the economic forecast looks, and get tips and advice on how to financially navigate the start of the winter holidays.
-
Election 2022Between yard signs, television commercials, texts, calls, and emails, y’all know what time it is: election season. And with a number of school elections, local elections, and state seats up for grabs, this week’s “In Conversation” has you covered. Host Rick Howlett talked to the Louisville Public Media journalists who have been covering the elections: Kentucky Public Radio Capitol Reporter Divya Karthikeyan WFPL Education and Learning Reporter Jess Clark WFPL City Politics and Government Reporter Roberto Roldan WFPL Managing Editor for Collaboratives Ryland Barton Justin Hicks, Data Reporter for WFPL and the Ohio Valley ReSource They are among the team who put together the 2022 Voter Guide from LPM.
-
Black farmers in KentuckyOf the more than 76,000 agricultural operations in Kentucky, fewer than one percent are owned by Black farmers. But it wasn’t always like this. Nationwide, Black farmers have seen a 98% reduction in ownership in the last century — and efforts to help them maintain their farms have been watered down, leading to a class action suit against the federal government. On this week’s “In Conversation” we talked with Black Kentucky farmers about their experiences and insights. But first we checked in with WFPL health reporter Aprile Rickert and education reporter Jess Clark, who have been analyzing school immunization data across the city. Turns out, the vast majority of schools fall far below the state's target vaccination rates, leaving many classrooms at risk.
-
Sadiqa Reynolds and her Louisville Urban League legacySadiqa Reynolds. You may know her as president of the Urban League’s Louisville chapter for the past seven years. Maybe you heard her calming civic leadership during the protests over the killing of Breonna Taylor by police and David McAtee by a National Guard bullet. Or maybe you’ve seen stories about the Norton Healthcare Sports & Learning Center, the $53 million athletic facility that opened in the West End in 2021 with Reynolds at the fundraising helm. On issues of justice and equity in Louisville, you probably know of Reynolds’ impact. This week on “In Conversation,” host Rick Howlett sat down to talk with Sadiqa Reynolds, who exits her Urban League presidency this month. We’ll reflect on her accomplishments, her challenges, her legacy, and her next chapter.
-
The importance of treesTrees are more than just pretty. They provide a range of environmental, economic, and psychological benefits. They reduce stormwater runoff and improve our physical and mental health. This week on “In Conversation,” we talked about Tree Week in Louisville, which starts Saturday. We talked with people from TreesLouisville, a local organization dedicated to preserving the city's tree canopy. We also checked in with the city’s Urban Forestry department, and learned how to care for the trees on our own property from a tree maintenance expert.
-
Home Buying 101From figuring out your financial readiness and understanding market rates to learning more than you want to know about roofs and property lines, buying and owning a house is an ongoing education. This week, we discuss the basics of buying a house, like checking out interest rates, and figuring out how much house your paycheck and credit can afford. Our panel will tell you how to figure out what’s really important to you in a home—what are your musts, and what are your dealbreakers? We’ll also talk about home maintenance and repair, and learn about programs for first-time homeowners and people who need help making repairs. It’s part of our month-long focus on home and housing.
-
Home As IdentityTo paraphrase the song, a house can be more than a home. Our homes are our shelter, but they also contribute to our identities. This week on “In Conversation,” we discussed home as a part of our personal identity in ways that can comfort us and challenge us. We also talked about how some of us look at Louisville a little differently since the killing of Breonna Taylor in her home by the Louisville Metro Police Department. It’s part of our month-long focus on home and housing; and we also talked about the new Louisville Magazine issue that focuses on home, produced in collaboration with Louisville Public Media. Visit this link to share how you view home in Louisville.
-
Renting In LouisvilleHome is home whether you own your real estate or rent it. But renters do have different considerations. This week on “In Conversation,” we discussed the good, the bad, and the ugly of renting a house or an apartment in this city. Joining us in this conversation were Adeshina Emmanuel and Jacob Ryan from the Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting who are doing a project on rental inequities in Louisville. This episode is part of our month-long focus on home and housing.
-
Refugees who now call Louisville homeThis week on “In Conversation,” we talked about Louisville’s refugee community, who come from more than 15 countries around the world. We talked to Louisville refugees about how they came to call Louisville home, and meet advocates whose organizations try to make the transition easier. It’s part of our month-long focus on what it means to call a place “home.”