On Track with LPM

On Track: Food safety and inspections in Louisville

Published August 4, 2025 at 7:03 PM EDT
We’ve seen headlines all summer about rodent infestations in Louisville grocery stores. What happens after a food safety issue is identified in one of our public spaces, and how do we know when it’s okay to go back there? Food safety inspector Samantha Gootee from Louisville Metro’s Department of Public Health talks us through how the process works, how often different types of places are evaluated, and what to watch out for when you’re dining or shopping around town.

