On Track: Changes to voting in Louisville

Published August 12, 2025 at 6:26 PM EDT
Big changes are coming to how we vote in Jefferson County. Starting in 2026, local races will no longer include party labels on the ballot. What does that mean for voters, and how can you prepare now to make sure your vote still counts? On this episode, we’re breaking it all down with Dee Pregliasco, former president of the League of Women Voters and Ashley Tinius, Director of Communications for the Jefferson County Clerk’s Office.

If you have a topic you’d like to hear about on the show, call or text 502-814-TALK, or send an email to ontrack@lpm.org.

