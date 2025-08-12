On Track: Changes to voting in Louisville

Big changes are coming to how we vote in Jefferson County. Starting in 2026, local races will no longer include party labels on the ballot. What does that mean for voters, and how can you prepare now to make sure your vote still counts? On this episode, we’re breaking it all down with Dee Pregliasco, former president of the League of Women Voters and Ashley Tinius, Director of Communications for the Jefferson County Clerk’s Office.

