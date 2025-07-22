© 2025 Louisville Public Media

On Track: Could Kentucky become a filmmaking hub?

Published July 22, 2025 at 6:00 PM EDT
The historic Louisville Gardens is being repurposed into a soundstage complex, and Kentucky’s film tax credit program is drawing increased attention from filmmakers. Could the commonwealth become a true film hub? On this episode, we talk with producer Merry-Kay Poe and financier Justin Brown to break down tax incentives, creative infrastructure, and why more filmmakers are looking beyond Hollywood.

On Track: Could Kentucky be a filmmaking hub?

If you have a topic you’d like to hear about on the show, call or text 502-814-TALK, or send an email to ontrack@lpm.org.

On Track with LPM