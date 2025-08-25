On Track: Downtown Louisville traffic

© 2025 Louisville Public Media

Published August 25, 2025 at 6:00 PM EDT
If you’ve been driving through downtown Louisville lately, you’ve probably noticed construction zones, lane closures, and shifting traffic patterns. The city is in the middle of a major transportation overhaul that could reconfigure how key streets work. So what’s being done to keep traffic moving, and make our streets safer for everyone? Jennifer Caummisar-Kern, Executive Director of Metro Louisville Public Works, joins us to talk about it.

