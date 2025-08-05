Kentucky has one of the highest rates of child abuse in the country—nearly double the national average. We’re looking at the factors that contribute to abuse and neglect in our state, and what’s being done on the ground to make a difference. We talk with Elea Fox, President and CEO of Family & Children’s Place, about what abuse can look like, what to do if you suspect a child is being mistreated, and how our systems can better support kids and families to prevent abuse in the first place.

On Track: Child Abuse in Kentucky Listen • 29:00