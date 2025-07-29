© 2025 Louisville Public Media

On Track with LPM

On Track: How old is Kentucky?

Published July 29, 2025 at 6:00 PM EDT
The United States of America turns 250 next year, and it’s got us asking: how do you determine the birthday of a place? On this episode, we sit down with historian Dr. Patrick Lewis from the Filson Historical Society to unpack how a place becomes a place, and why those dates matter. From frontier settlements to the people here long before them, we’re digging into what it really means to mark the beginning of a place we call home.

If you have a topic you’d like to hear about on the show, call or text 502-814-TALK, or send an email to ontrack@lpm.org.

