On Track: How are Medicaid changes affecting Kentuckians?

Published July 28, 2025 at 6:00 PM EDT
The One Big Beautiful Bill Act is now law, and it’s made sweeping cuts to Medicaid. That puts health coverage for thousands of Kentuckians at risk, and threatens the future of rural hospitals and health care providers across the state. On this episode of “On Track,” we talk with Kentucky Public Radio’s Sylvia Goodman and Joe Sonka about what exactly is in the law, and who is most affected by it.

