WFPK SONG OF THE DAY: Momma "I Want You (Fever)"

Louisville Public Media | By John Timmons
Published February 3, 2025 at 6:25 AM EST
Momma Announce New Album, Share Video For New Single “I Want You (Fever)”

Brooklyn-based indie-rockers Momma have announced Welcome To My Blue Sky, their first new album in three years. It’s the follow-up to their critically-acclaimed album, Household Name, and is set for release April 4 on Polyvinyl/Lucky Number.

Along with the news, the band shared the video for the new song, “I Want You (Fever).”

“‘I Want You (Fever)’ is a song we wrote about wanting to be with someone who has a girlfriend, or someone who isn’t over their ex,” the band shared in a press release. ”It’s pining after someone, but there’s also some confidence knowing that that person wants to be with you. The second we wrote that song we felt like we were entering a new era - we scrapped everything we had written for the album up to that point because it felt so fresh and so exciting.”

“With this album we were less concerned with sounding cool and heavy and rock & roll and much more focused on good, clean songwriting that hopefully inspires people to sing along and mean every word.”

Momma is Etta Friedman (songwriter/vocalist/guitarist), Allegra Weingarten (songwriter/vocalist/guitarist), Aron Kobayashi Ritch (producer/bassist), and Preston Fulks (drummer). Ritch produced the album, which was recorded live with the full band at Studio G in Brooklyn.

WFPK Song of the Day spotlights a song we love - weekdays at 11:10.
Music
