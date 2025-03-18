© 2025 Louisville Public Media

WFPK SONG OF THE DAY: Joy Oladokun "All My Time"

Louisville Public Media | By John Timmons
Published March 18, 2025 at 6:00 AM EDT
Rachel Debb
Joy Oladokun

It wasn’t so long ago that critically acclaimed singer songwriter Joy Oladokun released her album, Observations From a Crowded Room. While touring in support of the album, Joy made the best of her off time writing and recording while on the road. Her new single, “All My Time,” is a song of love and longing to be with the ones she misses. She sings in the chorus, “Every hour of the day, I wonder what you’re doing so far / Even when we’re miles away, my watch is set to wherever you are / Oh my mind’s always on you / You can have all my time too.”

Oladokun shared, “Being on tour for the past few years has taught me a lot about time zones. I’m constantly calculating how many hours I'm away from the people I love. I wrote ‘All My Time’ during some downtime at a festival in Mexico while checking to see where I was and who I could call. All of it was recorded in the back lounge of the bus where I’m currently racing across America so I can get back to the place I call home.”

WFPK Song of the Day spotlights a song we love - weekdays at 11:10
Music
