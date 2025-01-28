© 2025 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical

WFPK SONG OF THE DAY: The Head and The Heart "Time With My Sins"

Louisville Public Media | By John Timmons
Published January 28, 2025 at 6:10 AM EST
photo courtesy of the artist
The Head and The Heart

The Head and The Heart share new single "Time With My Sins"

The Head and The Heart have shared the deeply personal new single titled “Time With My Sins.” This follows the previously released track “Arrow.” Both songs will be featured on their upcoming studio album, and the band has promised that more details will be announced in the coming weeks.

About this highly emotional new song, vocalist and guitarist of the band, Jonathan Russell, commented, “I started this song when I was deep into a whole mess of distractions and, quite frankly I wasn’t able to finish it. Fortunately, [group member] Matty [Gervais] had always been a supporter of what I had started out with and asked if he could take a crack at it. Lucky for all of us, he did just that, and what he came back with took me by surprise. The way he interpreted the song and brought it forward is just a great example of why I love being in this band. ‘Time With My Sins’ is about vulnerability and hard truths that can feel scary to put out in the open like this, but I’m happy we did.”

WFPK Song of the Day spotlights a song we love - weekdays at 11:10.
Music
John Timmons
John is the mid-morning host on WFPK. Email John at jtimmons@lpm.org
See stories by John Timmons

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – generous people like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.