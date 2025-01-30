© 2025 Louisville Public Media

WFPK SONG OF THE DAY: Deep Sea Diver "Shovel"

Published January 30, 2025 at 6:05 AM EST
Deep Sea Diver
Shervin Lainez
/
Sub Pop
Deep Sea Diver

Deep Sea Diver share new single "Shovel" from upcoming album Billboard Heart

Seattle’s Deep Sea Diver, the indie-rock project led by singer and multi-instrumentalist Jessica Dobson, is set to release their latest project, Billboard Heart, February 28, on Sub Pop Records. The latest preview is the new song, “Shovel.”

The new track is accompanied by a haunting one-shot music video features Dobson, who co-directed it with Tyler Kalberg. She shared her thoughts in a press release:

“Shovel” is one of the most angular and dualistic songs I’ve written, and I wanted to do a one-shot video that captured the grit, rawness, and intensity of the song. Simply put, it is me digging and dancing with a shovel in the middle of the night, desperately looking for beauty in dark places. Influenced by [David] Lynch, the Cohen brothers, Nick Cave, and the sweet dance moves of Kate Bush."

WFPK Song of the Day spotlights a song we love - weekdays at 11:10.
