WFPK SONG OF THE DAY: Julien Baker & TORRES "Sylvia"

Following the release of their single "Sugar In The Tank" last month, Julien Baker and TORRES have announced their highly anticipated collaborative country album, Send A Prayer My Way, set to be released on April 18th via Matador. This project has been in the works for a while; back in 2016, when the two first performed together, they remarked, “You know, we should make a country album.”

Along with the news, the Nashville duo have shared the second preview from the new album with the song “Sylvia,” written about TORRES’ dog. Here’s what she says about it:

“The morning I went to pick up my dog Sylvia from an upstate shelter, I was at home making my coffee and I turned on WFMU and Dolly Parton’s ‘Cracker Jack’ was on. I burst into tears—it felt like the universe was telling me she was going to be mine (Sylvia was only meant to be a foster).”

“I remember thinking that I’d love to write a song like that, a song that people could feel in their chest within five seconds of turning on the radio, because anyone who has ever had the honor of sharing a home with a beloved pet knows that a pet is family - they’re the best friends you could ever have.”

WFPK Song of the Day spotlights a song we love - weekdays at 11:10.