WFPK SONG OF THE DAY: Japanese Breakfast "Picture Window"

One of the most talked about albums this year is the anxiously-awaited, recently-released, For Melancholy Brunettes (and sad women), by Japanese Breakfast, (the project of Michelle Zauner.) It’s their first new album in four years.

They recently shared the official music video for "Picture Window," a deeply reflective visual journey directed by Zauner. She revealed that the song arises from her enduring fears surrounding loss. “Since I was young, I’ve struggled with intrusive thoughts of loved ones dying in terrible ways,” she shared. “My mind jumps to the worst-case scenario, a reflex only intensified by real experiences with loss. Loving someone who doesn’t share that same sense of worry can be both a relief and a challenge.” Watch below.

The concept for Zauner’s self-directed video came up last year while living in Seoul. “I wanted this video to feel like a short film, and watching it back, it’s bittersweet to look back on my year abroad—the wonderful people I met, the neighborhoods I loved and lived in,” Zauner said in a statement. “The constant tracking from left to right is a reminder of how time continues to pass no matter how forcefully you struggle to beat it back or rush to get ahead of it. I watch out the window as the scenery passes, visualizing all my unlived lives swishing past.”

