© 2025 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical

WFPK SONG OF THE DAY: Momma "Bottle Blonde"

Louisville Public Media | By John Timmons
Published March 25, 2025 at 6:00 AM EDT
Momma mommatheband.com
Polyvinyl
Momma
mommatheband.com

Brooklyn Indie Rockers Momma Share Video For New Track "Bottle Blonde"

Brooklyn based indie-rockers Momma are back with “Bottle Blonde,” another preview of their forthcoming album, Welcome To My Blue Sky, out April 4 via Polyvinyl

The band’s lead vocalists, guitarists, and songwriters Etta Friedman and Allegra Weingarten shared their insights on the new track:

“We wrote this song as a letter to our past selves, when we were 23 and 24, stumbling through an extremely grueling tour that ended up taking a huge toll on our hearts and minds. We both had bleached hair and were in the midst of making huge decisions that would change our lives and also our perceptions of ourselves. The song started out as kind of an affirmation to our younger selves, that everything would be ok if you just follow your heart, but now looking back on it the lyrics could also be read as us talking to each other.” -

WFPK Song of the Day spotlights a song we love - weekdays at 11:10.
Music
John Timmons
See stories by John Timmons

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – generous people like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.