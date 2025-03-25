WFPK SONG OF THE DAY: Momma "Bottle Blonde"

Brooklyn based indie-rockers Momma are back with “Bottle Blonde,” another preview of their forthcoming album, Welcome To My Blue Sky, out April 4 via Polyvinyl

The band’s lead vocalists, guitarists, and songwriters Etta Friedman and Allegra Weingarten shared their insights on the new track:

“We wrote this song as a letter to our past selves, when we were 23 and 24, stumbling through an extremely grueling tour that ended up taking a huge toll on our hearts and minds. We both had bleached hair and were in the midst of making huge decisions that would change our lives and also our perceptions of ourselves. The song started out as kind of an affirmation to our younger selves, that everything would be ok if you just follow your heart, but now looking back on it the lyrics could also be read as us talking to each other.” -

