WFPK SONG OF THE DAY: Alison Krauss & Union Station "Looks Like The End Of The Road"

Alison Krauss & Union Station have returned! After a 14 year absence, they have announced their forthcoming new album, Arcadia, and shared the dreamy new ballad, "Looks Like The End Of The Road." It looks like the beginning of a new chapter for the beloved bluegrass band.

Speaking about the new track, Krauss shared, “Usually, I find something that's a first song, and then things fall into place. That song was ‘Looks Like the End of the Road.’ Jeremy Lister wrote it, and it just felt so alive—and as always, I could hear the guys already playing it." Listen below.

Krauss also shared her thoughts on the theme behind the 10 tracks album, “The stories of the past are told in this music. It’s that whole idea of ‘in the good old days when times were bad. There’s so much bravery and valor and loyalty and dreaming, of family and themes of human existence that were told in a certain way when our grandparents were alive. Someone asked me, ‘How do you sing these tragic tunes?’ I have to. It’s a calling. I feel privileged to be a messenger of somebody else’s story. And I want to hear what happened."

Alison Krauss & Union Station will be touring in support of Arcadia, starting on April 17 with two nights at the Louisville Palace in Louisville, KY. The new album is out March 28 via Down the Road Records.

WFPK Song of the Day spotlights a song we love - weekdays at 11:10.