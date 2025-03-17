WFPK SONG OF THE DAY: Matt Berninger "Bonnet Of Pins"

The National’s frontman Matt Berninger has shared his new song, “Bonnet of Pins,” that will appear on his second solo album, Get Sunk, out May 30 via Book/Concord Records.

According to a press release, the new track gives insight into Berninger’s “knack for world-building, pointing to the tiny details that make it all palpable”. Listen below.

And speaking about the forthcoming album, the press release added, “not necessarily an autobiographical album, the narrator is processing how he became himself. Berninger is an expert in what it feels like to lose all bravery, and Get Sunk points to an undulating reflection in the water. It’s about realizing that you are not yourself without a thousand others: parents, friends, siblings, spouses and exes, college roommates, childhood best friends, cousins, kids, and even strangers.”

