Louisville mayor signs new penalties for copper wire theft into law

Anyone who steals copper wire from public utilities in Louisville, such as light poles and telephone lines, will face new penalties.

Mayor Craig Greenberg signed an ordinance into law Tuesday morning that makes the possession of infrastructure wire a Class A misdemeanor, punishable by a fine of up to $500 or as much as a year in jail. The ordinance also places new regulations on scrap metal recyclers to help police better identify people who sell stolen copper wire.

Greenberg said he believes the ordinance will make it easier to prosecute copper wire thieves.

“We’re trying to protect the entire community from thieves and that includes the businesses who unknowingly buy stolen metal,” he said.

As part of the ordinance, licensed scrap metal recyclers will have to take photos of people selling copper wire. They’ll also have to take photos of their driver’s license and vehicle. Police will be able to access these records at any time to aid in investigations. Licensed recyclers will only be able to pay people for copper wire by a check sent to their home.

The ordinance, championed by Republican District 11 Council Member Kevin Kramer, is part of a larger effort by the city to crack down on theft.

Copper wire thieves in Louisville have hit utility lines used for phone and internet service. They’ve also targeted street lights along interstate roads, leaving portions of I-65 and the Watterson Expressway in the dark.

The impact of public infrastructure has become a problem not just in Louisville but nationwide.

Louisville created a Critical Infrastructure Task Force late last year in order to coordinate the identification and prosecution of people stealing copper wire.

Earlier this month, police arrested seven people accused of selling burnt copper wire that’s believed to be owned by AT&T and other service providers.

Carlos Sanchez, president of AT&T Kentucky, said Tuesday that theft from its lines has declined since the city began cracking down.

He said AT&T can’t adequately serve its customers if its lines are stolen or damaged.

“These are community clinics, police stations, 911 centers, businesses and residents who get disconnected,” Sanchez said.

AT&T, KYTC and Charter Communications, which are part of Louisville’s task force, are offering a combined reward of $30,000 for information leading to the arrest of copper wire thieves. Anyone wishing to provide a tip should call Crime Stoppers at (502) 582-CLUE.