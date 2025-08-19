© 2025 Louisville Public Media

The end of an era: Kentucky is officially getting a new area code on top of 5-0-2

Kentucky Public Radio | By Sylvia Goodman
Published August 19, 2025 at 3:21 PM EDT
Likely beginning in 2027, Kentuckians in the 502 area code will begin seeing a new code assigned — 761.

When the 502 area code runs out of numbers, Kentuckians in the north-central region will be assigned a 761 area code.

Soon, the 502 will no longer be just the 502. Once the long-time Louisville area code exhausts itself, new phone numbers will be assigned a 761 area code. Kentuckians can expect that to begin in 2027, likely a few months before we’re completely out of 502 numbers.

While perhaps a tragedy for companies and projects that have branded themselves around the iconic area code that covers Louisville and several surrounding counties — think 502 Hemp, Evolve502 or WFPK's own 502unes — the new area code won’t have a big effect on current owners of the illustrious area code.

The 502 area code will remain in use and the only difference is that people within the 502/761 area will have to dial the code alongside the other seven digits when making a call within that area.

According to the Kentucky Public Service Commission, the group submitted five possible “relief” plans in October 2024; however, they suggested the now-adopted overlay area code plan, which they say is the most cost-effective and efficient.

The commission also held several public comment meetings to give locals input on which plan they’d prefer. The PSC already recently added a new area code in Kentucky. In 2014, they overlaid the 364 area code on top of the 270 area code in western Kentucky.

There are other ways to solve the phone number shortage. A geographic split would break up the 502 area: one part would keep the 502 code and the other piece would get a new one. The PSC said that was the usual method in Kentucky until 2014.
News
