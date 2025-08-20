© 2025 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical

Felony charges for officers involved in Breonna Taylor raid dismissed

Louisville Public Media | By Roberto Roldan
Published August 20, 2025 at 5:16 PM EDT
U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks from a lectern with the seal of Louisville Metro on it. He is standing inside Metro Hall, and Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke is standing in the background.
J. Tyler Franklin
/
LPM
Attorney General Merrick Garland presenting findings from the Department of Justice’s investigation into LMPD's pattern of civil rights violations in 2023.

A judge has dismissed the most serious charges against two former Louisville police officers for a second time.

A federal judge dismissed the most severe charges against two former Louisville police officers involved in the killing of Breonna Taylor in 2020.

Prosecutors have accused Joshua Jaynes and Kyle Meany of providing false information in order to obtain the search warrant for Taylor’s apartment. The 26-year-old Black woman was shot and killed during the middle-of-the-night raid, and her death fueled racial justice protests in Louisville and across the country.

Both Jaynes and Meany were charged with felony deprivation of rights under the color of law, which carries a maximum sentence of life in prison. But that enhanced charge required the use of a weapon and resulted in “serious bodily injury or death.”

U.S. District Court Judge Charles Simpson III ruled Wednesday that, even if officers lacked probable cause to get a search warrant, that civil rights violation was not the direct cause of Taylor’s death.

“...one can foresee that a violation of the warrant clause, searching someone’s home without probable cause, would result in an illegal invasion of privacy but not in someone’s death," Simpson explained in his ruling.

This is the second time the judge has shot down prosecutors’ attempt to charge Jaynes and Meany with this serious felony. He dismissed the charge last August, but prosecutors re-filed it with additional information.

Former LMPD offciers Joshua Jaynes (left) and Kyle Meany (right)
LMPD
Former LMPD officers Kyle Meaney and Joshua Jaynes.

Both officers still face additional charges for allegedly falsifying information on the search warrant application, although none carry as big of a sentence. Meany is also charged with lying to the FBI during its investigation.

No trial date has been set.
Tags
News LMPDbreonna taylorU.S. Department of JusticeLouisville
Roberto Roldan
Roberto Roldan is LPM's City Politics and Government Reporter. Email Roberto at rroldan@lpm.org.
See stories by Roberto Roldan
Related Content

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – generous people like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.