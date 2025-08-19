Summertime blues: Southern Indiana music festival returns with local, national favorites

This weekend in Brown County, a family-owned campground will open its gates for blues fans young and old. The Southern Indiana Blues Festival starts Thursday at Bill Monroe’s Music Park and Campground . Blues artists from across the country will take to the two stages through Saturday night.

This year, organizer Haley Voils said camping spots are nearly sold out.

“We've got [about] 40 hookup sites for RVs left,” Voils said Tuesday. “We've got plenty of primitive camping.This is as close to sold out camping wise that we've been in quite a few years. So we're gonna have a really big crowd, and we're very excited.”

Opening day kicks off at 7 p.m. Thursday, and the night ends with an “open jam.” Anyone attending the festival with their own instrument can join the main stage for a jam session.

Voils said it’s one of her favorite parts of the festival.

“Gosh, just the way that some of them are able to play with people that they haven't met before, and to get up on the stage and play together and create something so awesome,” she said.

Performances run from noon to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Voils said artists perform every hour on the two stages including Alley Venable —who has performed with genre legend Buddy Guy —and Brown County native The Rev. Peyton’s Big Damn Band .

In between the pockets of 12-bar blues, attendees can rent golf carts to explore the 55-acre venue. Golf carts are a tradition at the festival, Voils said, and many bring their own, decorated for the occasion. At the end of the festival, there will be a golf cart parade and organizers will name a winner for the best design.

“First place last year was a Stevie Ray Vaughan -themed golf cart, and from talking to them, they worked on it for weeks prior. It was awesome,” Voils said.

Festival goers will have access to food vendors and the Bluegrass Hall of Fame Museum , which is located onsite. Inside, some performers will teach music workshops throughout the weekend.

“We always encourage people to bring their kids, their grandkids. Have a good time.” Voils said. “Our tickets are always 12 [years old] and under free. We want to expose the younger generation to this music and to the history of the park to continue on for the next generation.”