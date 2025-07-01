On Track: From Stravinsky to Star Wars, classical music is for everyone

What’s the first thing that comes to mind when you think of classical music? Maybe you imagine a conductor at a podium in a fancy outfit. Maybe you remember a heart wrenching moment from your favorite movie. Or maybe it’s that McDonald’s commercial that’s been stuck in your head since the 1980s. Whatever your access point is to classical music, there’s much to explore and enjoy. On this episode, we talk with WUOL Program Director Daniel Gilliam about his own love of the genre, and what makes classical music so relevant and vital.

On Track: Classical Music with Daniel Gilliam Listen • 29:00

