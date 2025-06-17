On Track: A conversation with LPM's Kenya Young

On this episode, we’re sitting down with LPM President and CEO Kenya Young, who joined the organization last month. We’ll talk about her background and hopes for LPM, and what it’s like leading a public media organization in 2025. She’ll also walk us through where things stand with funding for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, what could happen next, and what’s at stake, both here and across the public media landscape.

On Track: LPM's Kenya Young Listen • 28:00