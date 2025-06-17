© 2025 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical
On Track

On Track: A conversation with LPM's Kenya Young

Published June 17, 2025 at 6:00 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

What is it like to lead in a time of uncertainty?

On this episode, we’re sitting down with LPM President and CEO Kenya Young, who joined the organization last month. We’ll talk about her background and hopes for LPM, and what it’s like leading a public media organization in 2025. She’ll also walk us through where things stand with funding for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, what could happen next, and what’s at stake, both here and across the public media landscape.

On Track: LPM's Kenya Young

On Track