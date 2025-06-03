On Track: Fairness Campaign leader Chris Hartman

Louisville Public Media is celebrating 75 years of service to our community. As part of that celebration, we’re sharing the stories of 75 people who’ve helped shape Louisville, in a project called 75 and Change . On this episode, LPM's Laura Ellis sits down with one of those changemakers, The Fairness Campaign’s Chris Hartman, to talk about his work, the current state of LBGTQ rights, and the importance of community.

