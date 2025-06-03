© 2025 Louisville Public Media

On Track: Fairness Campaign leader Chris Hartman

Published June 3, 2025 at 6:00 PM EDT
In LGBTQ activism, 'the effort is what matters.'

Louisville Public Media is celebrating 75 years of service to our community. As part of that celebration, we’re sharing the stories of 75 people who’ve helped shape Louisville, in a project called 75 and Change. On this episode, LPM's Laura Ellis sits down with one of those changemakers, The Fairness Campaign’s Chris Hartman, to talk about his work, the current state of LBGTQ rights, and the importance of community.

Who makes your life better? Share your story at lpm.org/75andChange.

On Track: Chris Hartman

