On Track: Southern Indiana news roundup
LPM's Aprile Rickert offers deeper context on some recent headlines.
Today we’re checking in on what’s happening in Southern Indiana. From local governance and criminal investigations to nature trails and community identity, the stories unfolding in this corner of the state help paint a fuller picture of life in our region. On this episode. LPM’s Southern Indiana reporter Aprile Rickert helps us break down what’s happening and why it matters on both sides of the bridge.