On Track: City planning, and who decides what goes where

Published June 24, 2025 at 6:00 PM EDT
From zoning and development to public input and approval processes, city planning shapes the neighborhoods we live in—but the process isn’t always easy to follow. On this episode, LPM’s Morgan Watkins recaps a controversial proposal at Joe Creason Park that sparked public pushback, and what the whole thing can teach us about city planning. And Jeff O’Brien from the Louisville Metro Cabinet for Economic Development explains how zoning, planning, and public input shape the neighborhoods we live in.

