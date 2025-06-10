On Track: How clean is our air?

Louisville just got a failing grade from the American Lung Association for the quality of the air we breathe. What’s polluting our air, and how does it affect our health? On this episode, we talk with Rachael Hamilton, Director of the Louisville Metro Air Pollution Control District about our air quality—and what's being done to make it better.

On Track: Louisville's Air Quality Listen • 29:00

