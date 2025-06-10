© 2025 Louisville Public Media

On Track: How clean is our air?

Published June 10, 2025 at 6:00 PM EDT
Louisville's poor air quality is tough on our lungs.

Louisville just got a failing grade from the American Lung Association for the quality of the air we breathe. What’s polluting our air, and how does it affect our health? On this episode, we talk with Rachael Hamilton, Director of the Louisville Metro Air Pollution Control District about our air quality—and what's being done to make it better.

If you have a topic you’d like to hear about on the show, call or text 502-814-TALK, or send an email to ontrack@lpm.org.

