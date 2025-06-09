© 2025 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical
On Track

On Track: Unpacking Louisville’s next budget

Published June 9, 2025 at 6:00 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

What does the proposed budget say about our city's priorities?

Louisville’s proposed $1.2 billion city budget is now in the hands of the Metro Council, and it could shape everything from public safety to housing to city services. On this episode of “On Track,” we check in with LPM’s city government reporter Roberto Roldan to understand how the city’s priorities are showing up in the proposal, and where the money might be headed.

On Track: Louisville's Budget

If you have a topic you’d like to hear about on the show, call or text 502-814-TALK, or send an email to ontrack@lpm.org.

On Track