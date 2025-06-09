On Track: Unpacking Louisville’s next budget

Louisville’s proposed $1.2 billion city budget is now in the hands of the Metro Council, and it could shape everything from public safety to housing to city services. On this episode of “On Track,” we check in with LPM’s city government reporter Roberto Roldan to understand how the city’s priorities are showing up in the proposal, and where the money might be headed.

On Track: Louisville's Budget Listen • 29:00

If you have a topic you’d like to hear about on the show, call or text 502-814-TALK, or send an email to ontrack@lpm.org.

