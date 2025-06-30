© 2025 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical
On Track with LPM

On Track: Star light, star bright, what’s over our city at night?

Published June 30, 2025 at 6:00 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

It's never a slow news day in the cosmos.

Today is National Meteor Watch Day, and there’s a lot happening in the sky this summer—from meteor showers to moonbows, and maybe even the Northern Lights. Tom Hayes and Aaron Hellems from the Louisville Astronomical Society join us on this episode to share some tips, prime spots for stargazing, and how we can all help protect our view of the sky.

On Track: Astronomy 101

If you have a topic you’d like to hear about on the show, call or text 502-814-TALK, or send an email to ontrack@lpm.org.

On Track with LPM