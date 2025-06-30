On Track: Star light, star bright, what’s over our city at night?

Today is National Meteor Watch Day, and there’s a lot happening in the sky this summer—from meteor showers to moonbows, and maybe even the Northern Lights. Tom Hayes and Aaron Hellems from the Louisville Astronomical Society join us on this episode to share some tips, prime spots for stargazing, and how we can all help protect our view of the sky.

On Track: Astronomy 101 Listen • 29:00

If you have a topic you’d like to hear about on the show, call or text 502-814-TALK, or send an email to ontrack@lpm.org.