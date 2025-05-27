On Track: Foster Care in Kentucky

Every child in foster care has their own story, their own needs, and their own set of circumstances. What they all have in common is the need for a family to open a door to them and give them a soft place to land. May is Foster Care Awareness Month, and we’re learning from folks doing the work right here in Kentucky. On this episode, we talk about how the placement process works, what support is available for foster children and families, and how to step up if you think you might have room in your own life to welcome a child who needs help.

Guests:



Robby Gulick, Vice President of Foster Care and Adoption at Home of the Innocents

Christy Lucas, Home of the Innocents foster parent