On Track: Summer reading

Summer is the perfect time to lose yourself in a good book—and it’s just around the corner. So as the days get longer and warmer, we’re getting our summer reading plans in order. On the next episode of “On Track,” two guests from the Louisville Free Public Library help us update our to-read list with this season’s big titles, and some old favorites that are perfect for vacation (or staycation!).

Guests:



Jenny Lewis, Branch, Branch Manager, LFPL Middletown

Jody Hampton, LFPL Content Manager