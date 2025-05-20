© 2025 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical
On Track

On Track: Summer reading

Published May 20, 2025 at 6:00 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

It's not too soon to get your vacation reading plans in order.

Summer is the perfect time to lose yourself in a good book—and it’s just around the corner. So as the days get longer and warmer, we’re getting our summer reading plans in order. On the next episode of “On Track,” two guests from the Louisville Free Public Library help us update our to-read list with this season’s big titles, and some old favorites that are perfect for vacation (or staycation!).

Guests:

  • Jenny Lewis, Branch, Branch Manager, LFPL Middletown
  • Jody Hampton, LFPL Content Manager
On Track: Summer Reading 2025

On Track