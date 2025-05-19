© 2025 Louisville Public Media

On Track: AANHPI life in Kentucky

Published May 19, 2025 at 6:00 PM EDT
The state of Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander communities in the commonwealth.

May is Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, and we’re looking at the state of these communities here in Kentucky. What does representation look like today? How are recent cuts and changes to DEI policies affecting daily life? And what’s often left out of the conversation? On this episode, we talk with two leaders who bring both policy and lived experience to the table: Kentucky State Representative Nima Kulkarni, and Charlene Buckles, Development Director of the ACLU of Kentucky.

