On Track: A look at the bourbon industry

Bourbon is more than just a spirit. It’s a symbol of tradition, craftsmanship, and cultural pride that’s become synonymous with Kentucky. But it isn’t immune to the modern challenges of global trade disputes and shifting consumer habits. So what’s next for the bourbon industry? And how is it holding up in a time of tariffs and mocktails? We talk about it with Maggie Kimberl, Content Editor of American Whiskey Magazine.

