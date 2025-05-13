© 2025 Louisville Public Media

On Track: Kentucky Poet Laureate Kathleen Driskell

Published May 13, 2025 at 6:00 PM EDT
Poetry can make us feel more connected in powerful ways.

Louisville Public Media is celebrating 75 years of service to our community. As part of that celebration, we’re sharing the stories of 75 people who’ve helped shape Louisville, in a project called 75 and Change. On this episode, we sit down with one of those changemakers, Kentucky Poet Laureate Kathleen Driskell, for a conversation about the power of poetry, the role of a laureate, and what it means to represent Kentucky’s literary voice.

Who makes your life better? Share your story at lpm.org/75andChange.

On Track: Kathleen Driskell

